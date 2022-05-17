Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon joined Bob Sirott to talk about the petition to get Steve McMichael inducted in the Pro football Hall of Fame. He also talked about his relationship with his former teammate and provided a health update on McMichael, who is battling ALS. For more information, to make a donation, or to sign the digital petition, go to Change.org/MongoToHoF.

Fans can also write letters of support to get McMichael into the Hall of Fame. Send letters to: Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. “SELECTION COMMITTEE” should be written on the envelope.