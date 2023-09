Host of “McCartney: A Life in Words,” Paul Muldoon, joins Bob Sirott to talk about his other collaborations with Paul McCartney and his experiences recording the podcast with Paul McCartney. He also discusses Paul McCartney’s experiences of recording “When I’m Sixty-Four,” McCartney’s sense of humor, and what McCartney would’ve done if he wasn’t with The Beatles.

