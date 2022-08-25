Pat Hughes has been calling Cubs games on the radio since 1996. Last night, his production team and Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney surprised Pat with some on-air news: He will be part of the next class that will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame! Pat joins Bob Sirott and Andy Masur to talk about the honor, what it means to him, and who he wishes was still around to see it.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction