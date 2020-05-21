Listen Now
Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, on how outdoor dining can help many restaurants in Illinois

A food server wearing a protective face mask waits on customers at the Parkshore Grill restaurant Monday, May 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Several restaurants are reopening with a 25% capacity as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Dean Richards fills in for Bob Sirott and during the show Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins Dean to talk about his statement to Governor J.B. Pritzker to allow expanded outdoor dining to reopen.

