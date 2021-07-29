Mental health at the Olympics with gold medalist Carrie Bates

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Host Bob Sirott is joined by three-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Carrie Bates. Carrie talks about the pressure that’s put on Olympians to be successful and Simone Biles withdrawing from the team event to focus on her mental health.

Carrie is also an Outreach Manager for Hazelden Betty Ford. Her career in the treatment field began in 2013, after her own personal battle with addiction. Prior to that, she spent the better part of her sales and marketing career at Nike, Inc. after her own successful athletic career as a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Carrie got sober in 2012 and has dedicated her life’s work to helping others find treatment and recovery.