Social media strategist and expert Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott this morning to talk about how you can soon customize your Facebook feed and how things could change for Twitter when Elon Musk becomes the owner. He also shared details about how one million Facebook accounts could have been compromised and answered this week’s genius bar question.
A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)