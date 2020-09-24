Off the mound with Ryan Dempster

Ryan Dempster, a baseball analyst for MLB Network and Marquee Sports Network, has quite a resume. He spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, won a World Series in 2013, and made the All-Star team twice. Now he’s hosting a late night-style talk show featuring current and former MLB stars , and even some from outside the baseball world as well. He visited with Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the show, titled “Off The Mound”, and to preview the final weekend of the MLB season, and the playoffs too.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction