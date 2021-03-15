Not your father’s pastime: robot umpires and banning the shift

Anybody who paid attention to Major League Baseball last season is well aware of the unexpected rule changes that took place mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The designated hitter infiltrated the National League, double headers consisted of just seven innings per game, and a base runner was put on second base at the start of extra innings. Although most of these rules have reverted back to the way they were back in 2019, baseball officials are testing robot umpires as well as banning of the defensive shift in the minor leagues this year. Bob Sirott spoke to Paul Sullivan, the lead sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune and president of the Baseball Writers Association of America, about the rule changes and whether they’ll make it to the majors.
