Not your father’s pastime: robot umpires and banning the shift

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere, left, huddles behind Freedom Division catcher James Skelton, of the York Revolution, as the official wears an earpiece during the first inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in York, Pa. deBrauwere wore the earpiece connected to an iPhone in his ball bag which relayed ball and strike calls upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar. The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let the computer call balls and strikes during the all star game. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Anybody who paid attention to Major League Baseball last season is well aware of the unexpected rule changes that took place mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The designated hitter infiltrated the National League, double headers consisted of just seven innings per game, and a base runner was put on second base at the start of extra innings. Although most of these rules have reverted back to the way they were back in 2019, baseball officials are testing robot umpires as well as banning of the defensive shift in the minor leagues this year. Bob Sirott spoke to Paul Sullivan, the lead sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune and president of the Baseball Writers Association of America, about the rule changes and whether they’ll make it to the majors.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular