Northwestern’s New Athletic Director: You have to be close with all the coaches

Dr. Derrick Gragg has spent most of his lifetime in athletics. A former football letter-winner at Vanderbilt, he earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Wayne State University, then his doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Arkansas. Gragg joined the Arkansas athletic department in 2000 as an associate director, and eventually was promoted to deputy director. Gragg became Eastern Michigan’s athletic director in 2006, then was named Tulsa’s AD in 2013. That long, winding road led to Evanston, where he was named Northwestern University’s new Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about his hands-on approach to recruiting, what it was like going to school in Nashville, and why there will be a continued focus on academics.
