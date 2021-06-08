Northwestern’s New Athletic Director: You have to be close with all the coaches

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Derrick Gragg introduced as the new Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation at Northwestern University .(Rob Cooms/Northwestern University)

Dr. Derrick Gragg has spent most of his lifetime in athletics. A former football letter-winner at Vanderbilt, he earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Wayne State University, then his doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Arkansas. Gragg joined the Arkansas athletic department in 2000 as an associate director, and eventually was promoted to deputy director. Gragg became Eastern Michigan’s athletic director in 2006, then was named Tulsa’s AD in 2013. That long, winding road led to Evanston, where he was named Northwestern University’s new Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about his hands-on approach to recruiting, what it was like going to school in Nashville, and why there will be a continued focus on academics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular