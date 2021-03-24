Northwestern Women’s Basketball Coach: Our players embrace the underdog role

The Northwestern Women’s basketball team, who are the seventh seed in the “Alamo” region of the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, are playing the second-seeded Louisville Cardinals in a second round matchup. Most people are picking the Cardinals to win and advance to the Sweet 16. Northwestern Coach Joe McKeown says that his players are not only aware of their role as an underdog, but they embrace it. Coach McKeown joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the game against Louisville, the senior leadership on the team, and even his playing days.

