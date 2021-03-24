Northwestern Women’s Basketball Coach: Our players embrace the underdog role

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – MARCH 18: The Northwestern Wildcats mascot performs against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 18, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

The Northwestern Women’s basketball team, who are the seventh seed in the “Alamo” region of the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, are playing the second-seeded Louisville Cardinals in a second round matchup. Most people are picking the Cardinals to win and advance to the Sweet 16. Northwestern Coach Joe McKeown says that his players are not only aware of their role as an underdog, but they embrace it. Coach McKeown joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the game against Louisville, the senior leadership on the team, and even his playing days.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular