Northwestern to honor local heroes during game against Indiana State

When the Northwestern Wildcats take the field against Indiana State tomorrow, it will be 20 years since the September 11th attacks on the Twins Towers in New York. Northwestern plans to honor local heroes during the game. Coach Pat Fitzgerald shares his memories of September 11th, 2001, and talks about why it’s so important to remember those we lost over the last two decades.
