Northwestern to honor local heroes during game against Indiana State

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

A member of the Chicago Fire Department holds the flag during the National Anthem before the Northwestern Wildcats
take on the Illinois State Redbirds at Ryan Field on September 10, 2016 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

When the Northwestern Wildcats take the field against Indiana State tomorrow, it will be 20 years since the September 11th attacks on the Twins Towers in New York. Northwestern plans to honor local heroes during the game. Coach Pat Fitzgerald shares his memories of September 11th, 2001, and talks about why it’s so important to remember those we lost over the last two decades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Collegiately Speaking
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball