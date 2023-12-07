The Northwestern University football team finished their season as strong as anybody in the country, winning four-of-their last five games. The win over in-state rival Illinois in the regular season finale helped land an invite to the Las Vegas Bowl, where the ‘Cats will take on the Utah Utes on December 23. Vice President for Athletics and Recreation at Northwestern University, Derrick Gragg, joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to discuss the success of the football program, the field hockey team preparing for the national championship, and the huge victory over top-ranked Purdue in men’s basketball.

For more information about the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, and to buy tickets, visit NUsports.Com.