New White Sox Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Andy Masur: I can’t wait to get into the booth

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 24: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field during the observation of the singing of the national anthem before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players’ Weekend. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The White Sox released a statement yesterday that Chicago’s Very Own, Andy Masur, would be taking over for the late Ed Farmer as the team’s play-by-play announcer on radio broadcasts. Andy joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about doing his dream job, why Darrin Jackson is the perfect person to work with, and whether they’ll use artificial fan noise during games.

Bob Sirott
Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations.
