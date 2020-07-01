New White Sox Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Andy Masur: I can’t wait to get into the booth

The White Sox released a statement yesterday that Chicago’s Very Own, Andy Masur, would be taking over for the late Ed Farmer as the team’s play-by-play announcer on radio broadcasts. Andy joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about doing his dream job, why Darrin Jackson is the perfect person to work with, and whether they’ll use artificial fan noise during games.
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox
White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.