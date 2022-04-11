WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer joined Bob Sirott to talk about the new season of his ‘The Great Chicago Quiz Show.’ He also asked the morning show crew some quiz questions and talked about his favorite buildings in Chicago. ‘The Great Chicago Quiz Show’ will air on Thursday April 21st at 8p.m. on WTTW.
(Original Caption) Chicago, IL.. Skyline, Chicago River from Michigan Avenue Bridge.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)