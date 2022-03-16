Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty discussed the new subvariant of Omicron, BA.2, and a new antibody approved by the FDA. She also talked about who will need a second booster and when it will be available.
The WHO is monitoring deltacron, a hybrid variant of COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images)
