For over a decade, the location of Timmothy Pitzen has been unknown. In 2011, Aurora police found Timmothy’s mother dead of an apparent suicide along with a note saying her son was safe and in someone’s care, but that he would never be found. NBC 5 news anchor Rob Stafford joins Bob Sirott to talk about his new documentary on the missing boy. He shares details about how Timmothy disappeared, what his family thinks happened to him, and how his dad remembers him.

You can watch the documentary here: “What Happened to Timmothy Pitzen”