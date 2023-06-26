The Chicago Cubs have been around for well over a century. In fact, they were one of the founding members of the National League. Bruce Miles teamed with Jesse Rogers to write “The Franchise: Chicago Cubs… A Curated History of the Cubs,” which looks at the more recent history of the team. Bruce, who covered the Cubs for the Daily Herald for 22 seasons, joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet how the book came together, and the parts listeners should look forward to most. For more information, and to purchase the book: CLICK HERE.

