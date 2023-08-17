Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about Maria Pappas’ new property tax law and David’s credit card for college students. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction