“Ike and Me: What a Time it Was” is the story of two guys from different backgrounds who became great friends working together in the golden age of local television news in Chicago. Former WGN-TV sports anchor and of author of the book, Rich King, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about who Ike is, what it was like to work with his heroes, and the way sports are covered now. For more information, and to purchase the book, go to IkeAndMe.Com.
Rich King’s new book shows how two guys from different backgrounds became great friends
by: Hayley Boyd
