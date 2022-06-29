Luke Richardson has history in Chicago. While playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he played his first career NHL game at the old Chicago Stadium back in 1987. Today, he’ll be introduced as the 40th head coach in Chicago Blackhawks history. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet in studio before meeting the rest of the media. He talked about that first career game, how he has stayed in shape after his playing career, and the expectations for the Blackhawks moving forward.

Coach Richardson also took some time to talk about the foundation he and his wife, Stephanie, started in order to promote education, awareness, and research initiatives that encourage young people to talk openly about mental illness. To learn more about DIFD (Do It For Daron), visit their website: DIFD.com.