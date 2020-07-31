NBC’s Doc Emrick previews Blackhawks-Oilers and the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Mike “Doc” Emrick is the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NHL. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday. The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers at 2:00 tomorrow afternoon. Doc will be broadcasting remotely, while his usual booth-mate, Eddie Olczyk, will be in another location. Doc shared his thoughts on returning to play after the pandemic, and asked Bob how his relationship with WGN TV is.

