NBC’s Doc Emrick previews Blackhawks-Oilers and the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Mike “Doc” Emrick is the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NHL. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday. The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers at 2:00 tomorrow afternoon. Doc will be broadcasting remotely, while his usual booth-mate, Eddie Olczyk, will be in another location. Doc shared his thoughts on returning to play after the pandemic, and asked Bob how his relationship with WGN TV is.
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand