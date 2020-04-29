Listen Now
Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago to air fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit organizations serving our region’s most vulnerable neighbors

Chicago’s four major sports championship trophies are presented by, from left to right, Chicago Bears’ Richard Dent with the Super Bowl Trophy, Jerry Reinsdorf with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Mark Buehrle with the World Series Trophy and Joel Quenneville with the Stanley Cup, before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 27, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

With all the cancellations and postponements of sporting events, fans have been eager to see something new. They were thrilled to see the debut of “The Last Dance”, and to get a few days worth of content from the NFL Draft. Tonight, they’ll get even more as NBC Sports Chicago has announced a special fundraising event: Be Chicago: “Together We Can”. David Kaplan and Eddie Olczyk will host the show that will benefit United Way of Metro Chicago’s “Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund” tonight at 7 on NBCS Chicago.

Sean Garrett, the CEO of United Way Of Metro Chicago, and Kevin Cross, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of NBC Sports Chicago, join Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview tonight’s event. Favorite members from all of Chicago’s pro sports teams will make appearances, along with music and comedy performances, and special segments honoring the Chicago-area’s frontline heroes and much more.

Those who are able are encouraged to donate to the fundraiser benefiting the “Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund”. You can text “Help4ChiCovid” to 41444 or visit NBCSportsChicago.com/BeChicago. • Fans can also find exclusive interviews and performances on NBCSportsChicago.com and the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

