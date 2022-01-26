Navigating Chicago’s Pedway

According to Bob Sirott, Chicago’s pedway system is one of the city’s best kept secrets. With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Bob decided to send Hayley Boyd, a producer at WGN radio, into Chicago’s downtown pedestrian walkway system. He checked in with her throughout the morning to get updates on where you can go using the pedway, the restaurants down there, and to find out whether commuters can truly stay out of the cold.
