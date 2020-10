Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning show ever Monday after the 6:30am news. Today's appearance focused on President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, and the treatment he is receiving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Most talked about the cocktail of monoclonal antibodies the president was given and whether that is available for the general public. Later on, he talked about flu season, why getting a flu shot is important, and which medical website you can rely on. Dr. Most answered a few listener questions as well.