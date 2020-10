This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Dean Reynolds, National political correspondent for WGN America’s NewsNation, joined Bob Sirott to highlight the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that took place Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. He talked about muted mics, exchange of ideas between both candidates and more.

