Music legend Peter Asher shares stories about The Beatles creating songs in his childhood home, working with James Taylor and ‘Peter and Gordon’

Peter Asher (Commander of the British Empire) is an English guitarist, singer, manager, record producer and the ‘Peter’ of the Peter and Gordon duo joined Bob Sirott to talk about his latest project titled Peter Asher: A Musical Memoir of the 60s and Beyond which will be coming to the Gary and Laura Maurer Concert Hall at the Old Town School of Folk Music on Saturday, October 23 at 8PM. Listen in while the two-time Grammy winner for Producer of the Year shares some stories you might catch during his “Memoir”. Some stories include being the first person to hear I Want To Hold Your Hand by The Beatles, signing James Taylor to Apple Records and so much more!
