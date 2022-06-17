WGN Radio host Dave Plier joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event, Rock Radio Revisited. He mentioned who will be honored and where you can buy tickets.
