Mortgage advice with “Home Sweet Home Chicago’s” David Hochberg

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

This is a home sold in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago,” David Hochberg, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the increase of mortgage interest rates and how the housing marketing is surprisingly not frozen. David also gives mortgage and credit advice for those who are recently divorced. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular