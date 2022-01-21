Mortgage advice with “Home Sweet Home Chicago’s” David Hochberg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.

Steve Shand, 47, was charged Thursday with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S. and the discovery of the bodies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.