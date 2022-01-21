Mortgage advice with “Home Sweet Home Chicago’s” David Hochberg

Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago,” David Hochberg, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the increase of mortgage interest rates and how the housing marketing is surprisingly not frozen. David also gives mortgage and credit advice for those who are recently divorced. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
