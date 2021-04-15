Mornings with Marquee: Talking no-hitters with former Cubs pitcher Sean Marshall

MESA, AZ – MARCH 04: Releif pitcher Sean Marshall #45 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the MLB spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at HoHoKam Park on March 4, 2009 in Mesa, Arizona. The Cubs defeated the A’s 9-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Although the event was taking place on the South Side of town, there were some Cubs fans who were rooting for White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón last night as he entered the 9th inning without allowing a single base-runner. Sean Marshall, who pitched for the Cubs from 2006-11 and is now an analyst for the Marquee Sports Network, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk Chicago baseball. He described what it was like to watch his teammate Carlos Zambrano throw a no-hitter in 2008, and how impressed he was with Rodón’s performance, especially considering the injuries he’s dealt with since becoming a professional.

