Mornings with Marquee: Ryne Sandberg on the ‘Sandberg Game’

Pretty much every Cubs fans can tell you what they were doing on June 23, 1984. Cubs second baseman, Ryne Sandberg, hit not one, but two game-tying home runs late against the rival St. Louis Cardinals on the nationally televised game of the week. Sandberg, who went on to win the National League MVP award that season, joined Bob Sirott and Andy Masur to share his memories of that game, why the timing was so perfect for the team, and whether he gets along with Bruce Sutter (the pitcher he took deep twice).
