Mornings with Marquee: Ryan Dempster on trading cards, spring training, and the Cubs’ pitching rotation

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 18: Will Ferrell (R) and Ryan Dempster #46 of the Chicago Cubs eat pizza on the pitcher’s mound before Ferrell threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on July 18, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

Between the minor leagues, and Major League Baseball, Ryan Demspter spent nearly two decades as a professional baseball player. You’d think after all that time, he’d be sick of spring training, but that’s just not the case. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about why players love spring training, baseball cards (as well as the pictures they use for them), and the Cubs’ pitching rotation.

