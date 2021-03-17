Mornings with Marquee: Making history with Beth Mowins

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 11: A statue of former broadcaster Harry Caray has been relocated to the bleacher entrance behind the outfield before the home opener between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The list of play-by-play announcers for the Chicago Cubs quite frankly is legendary. The Ford C. Frick Award is presented annually to a broadcaster for “major contributions to baseball.” The Cubs have four such winners (Jack Brickhous, Bob Elson, Milo Hamilton, and Harry Caray). History will be made tonight as Beth Mowins will become the first woman to ever serve as play-by-play announcer in the history of the organization, when the Cubs take on the San Diego Padres at 8:05pm on the Marquee Sports Network. Beth joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the honor, and how excited she is to get to work.

Radio announcer Pat Hughes will call the majority of the game this evening. Beth will take over for some play-by-play mid-game. Her first full game as play-by-play announcer will be this Saturday when the Cubs play the Colorado Rockies at 3:05pm on Marquee Sports Network. The full TV schedule for the Cubs is available on MarqueeSportsNetwork.Com.