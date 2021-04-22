Mornings with Marquee: Hitting in April is a crapshoot

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 27: The main scoreboard in centerfield is seen after a game between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Every year, Chicago baseball fans are told to be patient, and that the bats will warm up with the weather. Ryan Sweeney, who played in the big leagues for almost a decade, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the myth. He talked about whether the cold temperature is the reason the Cubs are struggling offensively to start the season. Sweeney, an outfielder who played for both the Cubs and the White Sox, also gave Bob some hitting advice as the 16-inch softball season gets underway.

Sweeney currently serves as an analyst on pregame and postgame coverage for Cubs games on the Marquee Sports Network. The full TV schedule for the Cubs is available on MarqueeSportsNetwork.Com.