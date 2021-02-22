Mornings with Marquee: Cubs’ pitching staff taking shape

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 07: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 07, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

It may not feel like baseball season in Chicago, but pitchers and catchers have officially reported to Arizona for Spring Training. Tony Andracki, the digital content manager and beat reporter for the Marquee Sports Network, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about who will fill out the rotation behind ace Kyle Hendricks. Tony also takes some time to talk about the bullpen, who might be closing games out for the Cubs this year, and the organizations’ first round pick from last year’s MLB draft.

“Cubs 360 Daily”, which airs daily at 5:00pm this week on Marquee Sports Network, is your home for Cubs spring training coverage. There will be interviews with Cubs players and exclusive footage from Spring Training.