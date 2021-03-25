Mornings with Marquee: ‘Chris & Tell’ with Chris Myers

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sport reports Chris Myers looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chris Myers is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster with more than three decades of experience at the highest levels of multiple sports, including the NFL and NASCAR. Chris joined Bob Sirott to talk about his role on the Marquee Sports Network (including filling in as play-by-play announcer for select games throughout the season as well as contributing to pregame and postgame coverage), what he thinks about the Cubs this season, and his memories of working with Bob’s wife, Marianne, back in the day.

Watch a new episode of “Chris & Tell” tonight on Marquee at 7:30 pm, He’ll be interviewing former Chicago Bulls center, Joakim Noah. The full TV schedule for the Cubs is available on MarqueeSportsNetwork.Com.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
