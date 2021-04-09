Mornings with Marquee: A little bit of research, and a lot of relationships

Chicago Cubs’ Joc Pederson reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

There’s no debate, sports are better with fans in the stadium. Taylor McGregor, a host and on-field reporter for the Marquee Sports Network, is one of the few people that experienced empty stadiums in 2020. She knows firsthand the impact fans have made in their return to the seats this season. Taylor joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the work that goes into being a good reporter, the strong start to closer Craig Kimbrel’s season, and the story behind the waffle-maker Joc Pederson received in the dugout after hitting his first homerun in a Cubs uniform.

