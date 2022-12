Paul Jones, CEO of Mold-A-Rama, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the new Mold-A-Rama exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry. He also shared details about when Mold-A-Rama was first introduced, who chooses the molds for each machine, and how much it costs to make custom molds.

