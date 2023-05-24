Mike Love, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Grammy Award Winner, and chief lyricist of The Beach Boys, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the history behind “Good Vibrations,” his favorite memories of Chicago, and his relationship with The Beatles. He also discusses how he feels when he hears his songs on the radio and if he would perform with Brian Wilson again.

The Beach Boys are performing at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, June 2. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit their website: GeneseeTheatre.Com