Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick’s favorite Blackhawks broadcast: When they lifted the Stanley Cup at home for the first time since World War II

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick announced his decision to retire after 47 years of calling professional hockey games, including 15 as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NHL on NBC. “Doc” took the time to talk to Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet about his legendary career. Emrick, who was the TV announcer for each of the last three Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championships, shared his favorite memories of calling Blackhawks games. He recalled the night they won in Chicago in 2015, and why the celebration was delayed.
