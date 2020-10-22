Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick’s favorite Blackhawks broadcast: When they lifted the Stanley Cup at home for the first time since World War II

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2011, file photo, Mike Emrick speaks after being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Chicago. Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick is retiring after a career of almost 50 years behind the microphone, including the past 15 as the voice of the NHL in the United States. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick announced his decision to retire after 47 years of calling professional hockey games, including 15 as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NHL on NBC. “Doc” took the time to talk to Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet about his legendary career. Emrick, who was the TV announcer for each of the last three Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championships, shared his favorite memories of calling Blackhawks games. He recalled the night they won in Chicago in 2015, and why the celebration was delayed.

