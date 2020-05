NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: Former Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula talks to reporters 25 January in New Orleans during a press conference announcing the new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shula, former New England Patriot and Oakland Raider Mike Haynes, Wellington Mara, current President of the New York Giants, and Mike Webster of the Pittsburgh Steelers were all announced as the 1997 new members. AFP PHOTO/Rhona WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

Legendary football coach Don Shula passed away peacefully in his Florida home yesterday at the age of 90. Fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, Mike Ditka, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the only coach to lead his team to an undefeated season in the Super Bowl era. Coach Ditka talks about his friendship with Shula, and whether he wishes he got a rematch in Super Bowl XX after the Dolphins handed the Bears their only loss in the 1985 season.