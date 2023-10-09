Drummer and vocalist for The Monkees, Micky Dolenz, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the songwriters he was surrounded by, how he was hired for The Monkees, and what he was studying in college. He also talks about whether or not they actually sang on the records, what he thinks is one of their finest albums, and his new book.
Micky Dolenz remembers the songwriters The Monkees worked with
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
