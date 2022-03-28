In 1979, the late Jane Byrne was elected as mayor of Chicago. She was the first female to hold the title of mayor, and the 50th mayor in city’s history. Jane’s daughter, Kathy, joined Bob Sirott to share details about the new season of WTTW’s ‘Chicago Stories’. She also talked about how her mother dealt with societal issues, the election itself, and the legacy she left in Chicago.

