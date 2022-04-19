Paul Nolte, Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the bond-buying program, commodity prices, and the earning season. Bob and Paul also talk about the alternating excited and depressed markets that have been a boom for traders, but not so much for long-term investors.
Bob Sirott and Senior VP at Kingsview wealth Management Paul Nolte (Jack Heinrich / WGN Radio)
