“I think we all want to be Super-Agers.” Marianne Murciano, founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob Sirott to share aspects of Super-Agers that separate them from others who are 80 and up.

Marianne Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com

Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl) and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano)