Maintaining sanity and staying positive for ourselves and our kids

Closed Chicago Theatre is seen in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21, 2020. – Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide on March 21 as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe. More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown — including in the US’s three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — with more states expected to ramp up restrictions. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. john Duffy is a highly sought-after clinical psychologist, best-selling author, certified life coach, parenting and relationship expert, and proud husband and father. He joined Bob Sirott to talk about how to keep home life homely as we follow families continue to shelter in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed how families are handling this so far, the potential upside to spending all this time together, and managing the fears and anxieties family members are bound to have.

