Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about Lifeway’s partnership with the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. She also shares details about what they offer and their new holiday menu, the health benefits of Lifeway, and the celebrity that will be riding the Lifeway float in this weekend’s parade. For more information, visit Lifewaykefir.Com.

