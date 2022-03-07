Joseph Lindsley, journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now,’ joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. He says there’s a mood of calm in Lviv with a focus on getting supplies to the front lines, helping refugees flee the fighting in other regions of Ukraine, and preparing for a potential eventual attack on Lviv. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
‘There’s an all hands on deck mentality’ – Update from a reporter in Lviv
by: Hayley Boyd