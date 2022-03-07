‘There’s an all hands on deck mentality’ – Update from a reporter in Lviv

Refugees that fled Ukraine from the war arrive at the train station in Zahony, Hungary, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million and the Kremlin’s rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. He likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war.” (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Joseph Lindsley, journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now,’ joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis. He says there’s a mood of calm in Lviv with a focus on getting supplies to the front lines, helping refugees flee the fighting in other regions of Ukraine, and preparing for a potential eventual attack on Lviv. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.

