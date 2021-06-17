Lou Boudreau Jr. on relationship with his father: We became friends

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Representing Lou Boudreau: his son Jim Boudreau and daughter Barbara Golaszewski (photo by Kristy Vicari)

Lou Boudreau had quite a baseball career. He played, managed and spent time in the broadcast booth. He was inducted into baseball’s hall of fame in 1970, and was part of the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class. His son, Lou Jr., recently publish a book titled: “Going Into My Ninth Inning: My Life From Fenway to Phoenix“. Lou Jr. joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the book, the relationship he had with his father, and to let Bob know how much he supports the movement to honor Jack Rosenberg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Popular

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories