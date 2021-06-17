Lou Boudreau Jr. on relationship with his father: We became friends

Lou Boudreau had quite a baseball career. He played, managed and spent time in the broadcast booth. He was inducted into baseball’s hall of fame in 1970, and was part of the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class. His son, Lou Jr., recently publish a book titled: “Going Into My Ninth Inning: My Life From Fenway to Phoenix“. Lou Jr. joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the book, the relationship he had with his father, and to let Bob know how much he supports the movement to honor Jack Rosenberg.
