Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Rick Kogan, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about China’s COVID lockdown and the long-term health issues that come with contracting it. They also discussed what it means to have long haul symptoms.
How long your omicron symptoms last depends on several factors, including your age, vaccination status and overall health. (Photo: Getty Images)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)