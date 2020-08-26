Live update: 3 shot, 2 dead in third night of Kenosha protests

Police confirmed shooter had an AR-15

WGN TV reporter Glenn Marshall joins the morning show to provide updates on night 3 of unrest in Kenosha, WI. Police have confirmed that 3 people have been shot and 2 are confirmed dead in a shooting that occurred around midnight at 63rd and Sheridan. The third person is in serious condition. The police confirmed that the person engaging in the shooting was carrying an AR-15 gun and the sheriff department describes the person as a “militia type shooter.” Tear gas was used to break up the crowd and multiple people were arrested.